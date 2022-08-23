Ex-Foreign Minister of the Czech Republic was surprised by the reaction of the United States to Putin’s words

MOSCOW, August 23 – RIA Novosti. The United States ignored Russian President Vladimir Putin’s words about NATO expansion, which largely provoked Moscow to launch a special operation in Ukraine, former Czech Foreign Minister and former Chairman of the UN General Assembly Jan Kavan told Radio Universum.

The diplomat admitted that he was surprised by the lack of reaction from Washington to the speech of the Russian leader at the Munich Security Conference in 2007.

“This started as the Americans ignored his warning, and a year later Putin repeated everything he said at the Munich conference in almost the same words. To my surprise, the Americans not only ignored him, but shortly thereafter promised Georgia and Ukraine membership in the alliance. In my opinion, they thus added fuel to the fire, once again provoked Russia,” said Kavan.

The former head of the Czech Foreign Ministry recalled that US President Joe Biden promised in December last year to accept Ukraine into the alliance. At the same time, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg rejected this scenario at the beginning of the year.

“Unfortunately, he said this after the start of Russia’s special operation. If he had said it earlier… From my point of view, this was the last opportunity to prevent it from starting,” the diplomat believes.

Cavan also pointed to the United States’ commitment to double standards, citing the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962, when the White House reacted harshly to the deployment of Soviet missiles in Cuba.

“Putin has warned several times on international platforms that if there is a serious talk of deploying bases of the North Atlantic Alliance in Ukraine, he will regard this as a threat to Russia as such,” the source said.

Russia has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24. According to the president, the ultimate goal is the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee the security of Russia itself. Allied forces have already completely liberated the Luhansk People’s Republic and a significant part of Donetsk, including Volnovakha, Mariupol and Svyatogorsk.

