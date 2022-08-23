One killed in shooting in Atlanta

WASHINGTON, August 23 – RIA Novosti. One person died due to shooting in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, two were taken to the hospital, the suspect was detained, law enforcement officials say.

Earlier it was reported that three people were injured in a shooting in Atlanta.

“The suspect was located at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and detained without incident,” local police wrote on their Twitter page.

The report also says that the condition of the hospitalized is unknown.

Local police say they have seized the gun that was used in the shooting. They consider the attack not accidental.

Law enforcement officers are currently investigating the incident.