Death toll from temple collapse in Iraq rises to seven | News

Death toll from temple collapse in Iraq rises to seven

The dead from the collapse of a Shiite temple in the city of Kerbala, in southern Iraq, amount to seven, including five women and a minor, the Iraqi Civil Defense reported Monday.

Iraqi health authorities had declared four dead (women) on Sunday, but rescue teams later managed to find the bodies of a child, a man and another woman, as they continue their search through the rubble.

“Initial information indicates that the incident was the result of moisture saturating an embankment adjacent to the sanctuary, causing it to collapse onto the roof of the temple, which fell onto several visitors,” a local media outlet reported.

The city governor said he would close access to the site after rescue efforts to investigate the cause of the fire.

On Saturday an earth mound adjacent to the Qattarat al-Imam Ali shrine gave way as a result of moisture saturation.

The landslide hit the ceiling of the shrine which then collapsed onto visitors. pic.twitter.com/CqO01WrKNk

August 21, 2022

The collapse of the Qattara temple of Imam Ali occurred this Saturday due to a landslide, while an unknown number of faithful remained in the room.

The unknown number of people present during the event makes rescue efforts even more difficult and creates uncertainty among the authorities.

The temple located about 20 kilometers south of Kerbala is built on a sacred water well because Imam Ali, who was very close to Muhammad, presumably drank from there.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



