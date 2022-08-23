World

“Russian city”: Russian flag hung in Odessa

MOSCOW, August 23 – RIA Novosti. In Odessa, local residents hung the flag of Russia, writes the “Interesting Odessa” community on VKontakte.
“This morning, August 22, on the Day of the State Flag of Russia, the Russian state flag and the inscription “Odessa is a Russian city” appeared on Heavenly Hundred Street 3A (formerly Marshal Zhukov Avenue),” the group said.
According to Strana.ua, Ukrainian police are now looking for local residents who hung the state symbol and banner.
Odessa was founded in 1794 by decree of the Russian Empress Catherine II.
“Go to Lviv”: in Odessa, tram passengers made a scandal because of the language

