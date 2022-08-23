Politico suggested that the US is not talking about all its military assistance to Kyiv

WASHINGTON, August 23 – RIA Novosti. The United States is supplying Ukraine with more military aid than official Washington reports, the Politico newspaper writes.

According to the newspaper, last Friday, a senior Pentagon official admitted at a briefing that the United States had been transferring HARM anti-radar missiles to Kyiv for some time. However, these deliveries have not previously been officially announced.

“When we first announced the supply of HARM missiles, their mention in our official statement was not specific. We presented it in such a way that we are supplying anti-radar capabilities,” the military official said.

In addition, unnamed sources of the newspaper said that the United States included Excalibur guided artillery shells in the latest package of military assistance to Ukraine. But these plans in Washington also preferred not to be advertised.

The publication also managed to get acquainted with the notification that the administration of US President Joe Biden sent to Congress in connection with the allocation of a new tranche of military assistance to Kyiv. The document, among other things, states that the weapons sent to Ukraine are “not limited” to the list that appears in the notification.

“We admit that this is all speculation. No one in the administration has confirmed or even hinted at secret arms transfers to Ukraine. And, even if they took place, it is unlikely that such a secret decision would be shared with us,” stated in the newspaper.

On Friday, the Pentagon announced a new $775 million defense aid package for Ukraine. It included Sky Eagle unmanned aerial vehicles, Javelin anti-tank missile systems, ammunition for HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems and other weapons.

The total amount of money allocated to the Kyiv authorities during the Joe Biden administration thus reached about $10.6 billion. In addition, the Pentagon admitted the possibility of transferring new types of weapons to Ukraine, which will allow “to change the situation on the battlefield” in the southern and eastern parts of the country.