MOSCOW, August 23 – RIA Novosti. The German city of Schwedt has been swept by a wave of anger over a hasty oil embargo from Russia, writes Financial Times correspondent Guy Chazan.

The author of the article noted that a large oil refinery is located in the city, which depends on Russian supplies via the Druzhba pipeline. According to him, the townspeople fear the closure of the refinery due to the decision of the authorities. Schwedt Mayor Annekathrin Hoppe called it a “truly nightmare scenario”, explaining that it would lead to unemployment and energy problems.

“Schwedt was swept by a wave of anger after Germany agreed to the embargo. Some residents wondered why the authorities did not follow the example of Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, which are also associated with Druzhba, but negotiated temporary delays for themselves, citing the lack of an alternative to Russian oil” Shazan noted.

As the deputy of the Bundestag Jens Keppe, who lives in this settlement, told the newspaper, the townspeople believe that they have become “a bargaining chip in someone else’s game.”

“Sanctions that end up hurting you more are pointless. The oil embargo will not hurt Russia – they will just start selling it to someone else,” local resident Ursula Patz told the FT.

After the start of a military special operation in Ukraine, Western countries stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia. Germany and other EU countries jointly adopted six packages of sanctions, including embargoes on coal and oil. The disruption of supply chains has driven up fuel and food prices in Europe and the US.

President Vladimir Putin has previously said that the policy of containing and weakening Russia is a long-term strategy for the West, and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. According to him, the main goal of the West is to worsen the lives of millions of people.