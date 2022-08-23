World

Zelensky’s office promised a document on security guarantees by the end of August

MOSCOW, August 23 – RIA Novosti. By the end of the month, the first and “very powerful” document with recommendations on security guarantees for Ukraine will appear, Andriy Yermak, head of Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, said after meeting with advisers to the heads and governments of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Hungary. It is reported by UNIAN.
“Until the end of this month, I think it’s the 29th or 30th, we can count on the appearance of the first document, recommendations on our group with Mr. Rasmussen,” Yermak promised.
According to him, Kyiv constantly talks about this with all partners, who, according to the official, show interest in the issue.
Earlier, along with Yermak, former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen became the co-chairman of the working group on developing security guarantees for Kyiv.
The head of the office of the President of Ukraine said that Zelensky’s idea was that this document would become “the basis of a new global security system” in the future.
