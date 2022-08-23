MOSCOW, August 23 – RIA Novosti. Poland and Hungary have quarreled over disagreements over a Russian sting operation in Ukraine, writes Foreign Policy correspondent Amanda Coakley.

According to her, Prime Ministers Mateusz Morawiecki and Viktor Orban take diametrically opposed positions in assessing the conflict. As Daniel Hegedius, an expert from the German Marshall Fund, told FP, “the Poles have ceased to trust their Hungarian partners.”

The illiberal alliance in Central Europe between Hungary and Poland is coming to an end due to the difference in attitudes towards the Russian special operation. Although Warsaw has become one of the main supporters of Ukraine, calling for tougher sanctions against Moscow and increased military assistance, Budapest has shied away from any significant measures and instead focused on maintaining good relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin,” Coakley said.

The author of the publication believes that the deterioration of relations between Budapest and Warsaw could harm countries that disregard EU rules.

The breakup prompted Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to say the two national conservative governments — longtime fellow travelers in their opposition to immigrants, Brussels and the rule of law — have parted ways.

Coakley named Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and the Brothers of Italy party as potential allies for Orban, who could win the Italian elections in September.

Russia has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24. According to the president, the ultimate goal is the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee the security of Russia itself. Allied forces have already completely liberated the Luhansk People’s Republic and a significant part of Donetsk, including Volnovakha, Mariupol and Svyatogorsk.