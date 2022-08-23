Iran urges release of Venezuelan plane detained in Argentina | News

The Government of Iran, through its Foreign Ministry, urged Argentina on Monday to release the plane with Venezuelan registration, held for two months at the airport in the capital, Buenos Aires, as well as its citizens, part of the crew.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Iran denounces that the US delays response on nuclear agreement

The spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Naser Kanani, declared that “the important thing for us is the situation of the five Iranian compatriots” and confirmed the existence of political negotiations in Tehran and between the Persian embassy and the Argentine authorities.

In that sense, he emphasized that “Iranian citizens have not committed any crime and the Argentine government must show its good will in releasing them.”

According to the spokesman, “there has not yet been an acceptable development” (for Iran) in the situation unleashed since June, for which “the Islamic Republic of Iran will not cease to exercise the consular rights of its citizens and demand their release.” .

Kanani said, in that direction, that these issues “are on the agenda of our current affairs in the political, consular and legal spheres, although the plane belongs to Venezuela and its property is in the hands of this country.”

This is the second time that, in a public way, the spokesmen of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spoke on the issue of the plane seized in Buenos Aires.

Last July, the Iranian Foreign Ministry expressed what it then called its energetic protest against the restrictions imposed by Argentina on the Persian crew of the Venezuelan Boeing 747-300 aircraft.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source