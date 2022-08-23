In Kyiv, they gathered to steal Russian gas and sell it to Europe

MOSCOW, August 23 – RIA Novosti. Kyiv should start stealing the gas that Russia supplies to Europe through Ukraine and selling it to the EU on its own, former Rada speaker, former head of the ruling Servant of the People party, deputy Dmitry Razumkov, said on Facebook.

The parliamentarian expressed the opinion that blue fuel belongs to Moscow until it crosses the border of the European Union, which means it falls under Ukrainian legislation on the confiscation of Russian assets.

“The gas that is transported through the territory of Ukraine is Russian. To the border with Europe, it is Russian gas. And what are we doing according to the law? We can confiscate it,” Razumkov said.

He is sure that Kyiv should “justify” its actions by the reunification of Crimea with Russia.

“And we really need to think about whether to comply with the law and take away the Russian gas that Moscow finances its army by selling? Let me remind you that the confiscation of Russian property is our legal duty,” Razumkov added.

At the same time, he suggested ignoring the gas supply agreements signed between Russia and European countries. According to the deputy, Ukraine should confiscate blue fuel and sell it to the original buyers on its own, and direct the money to purchase weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Now Gazprom continues transit through Ukraine on a regular basis, in accordance with the contract, which expires in 2024. A little more than 40 million cubic meters are pumped through the Sudzha gas measuring station every day. At the same time, Russia has repeatedly emphasized that it strictly fulfills its obligations under gas contracts. According to President Vladimir Putin, Gazprom is ready to pump as much gas to Europe as needed.

