Russia accuses Ukraine of murder of journalist Daria Dugina | News

The Ukrainian security services are behind the murder of Daria Dúguina, the daughter of the Russian philosopher and writer, Alexandr Dugin, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) reported on Monday.

He assures that the attack was carried out by a Ukrainian woman born in 1979. The woman and her teenage daughter arrived in Russia in July and spent a month preparing the attack, for which they rented an apartment in the same block where Dúguina lived. .

The woman was present on Saturday at the same event in which Dúguina and her father participated, before carrying out a “controlled explosion” in the victim’s vehicle. They then fled to Estonia, the FSB revealed.

In a statement, the entity ensures that the author is a Ukrainian citizen, Natalia Pávlovna Vovk, born in 1979, who arrived in Russia on July 23, 2022 together with her daughter, Sofía Mijáilovna Shabán, born in 2010.

“In order to organize the murder of Daria Dúguina and obtain information about her lifestyle, they rented an apartment in Moscow, in the house where the deceased lived,” the statement said.

According to the Russian security services, Vovk arrived in the country in a car with the license plate of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, moved around Moscow with a Kazakh license plate and left Russia, using a Ukrainian license plate.

“The day of the murder Vovk and Sofia were at the ‘Tradition’ literary-musical festival to which Dúguina attended as guest of honor,” they point out.

Dúguina died last Saturday when a bomb exploded in the lower part of her vehicle when she was driving on a highway on the outskirts of Moscow from a festival where she had been with her father.

On the other hand, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, reiterated this Monday that the Ukrainian authorities “have switched to individual terror” in the context of the murder of the journalist and political scientist Daria Dúgina.

“According to all indications, we can say that kyiv has passed into individual terror. What is the point of thinking about some kind of accident, some kind of coincidence? Unfortunately, it is not necessary,” he explained on public television.

