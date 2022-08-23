Sudan declares a state of emergency in the face of severe flooding | News

Sudan declared a state of emergency throughout the territory due to the floods that have hit the country since last May, which have caused considerable damage in at least six states and have resulted in 80 deaths, tens of thousands affected and 35,000 homes destroyed.

The Sudanese Council of Ministers declared a state of alert and emergency for the floods that affected six states, namely River Nile, Gezira, White Nile, West Kordofan, South Darfur and Kassala.

The Council stressed the importance of mobilizing popular efforts to attract internal and external humanitarian support from official and popular organizations to provide assistance to those affected by the situation in the states.

The Acting Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Osman Hussein Osman, affirmed the opening of an account in local and foreign currency to attract support and stand by those affected in the states by torrential rains and floods.

The National Civil Defense Council has stated that the death toll after the last count rose to 80.

In addition, more than 35,000 houses have been damaged, especially in the central state of Gezira. The Government also underlined the need to attract both internal and external humanitarian support to provide assistance.

Heavy rains and flash floods displaced more than 2,500 people in the town of Al Managil in the Sudanese state of Al Jazirah between August 16 and 19, the United Nations humanitarian agency (UNOCHA) said.

The displaced people, OCHA said in its flood hotspot, are currently sheltering in four public schools and the Elnasheen stadium in the city of Al-Managel.

“On August 18, a rapid assessment team conducted a needs assessment of the schools and the stadium. Displaced people identified shelter, non-food items (NFI), food and WASH as their priority needs,” he stated.

According to the UN, almost 136,000 people have been affected in the country by floods and heavy rains since June.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



