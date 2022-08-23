Palestinian prisoners start hunger strike in Israeli jails | News

The Palestinian Prisoners Club (PPC) announced on Monday that Palestinian political prisoners have begun a hunger strike with the aim of ending abuses by the Israeli prison administration.

According to the PPC, tension would have skyrocketed in Israeli prisons with the start, starting this Monday, of the collective hunger strike of the prisoners, called “security” by Israel and “political” by Palestine.

The protest adds to calls by various Palestinian groups for demonstrations in support of prisoners in Israeli jails.

Palestinian prisoners claim that the Israeli Prison Service has not followed through on its earlier promise to ease severe restrictions placed on them following the escape of six inmates from Gilboa prison last year.

The restrictions include, among other measures, the isolation and transfer of dozens of inmates to other prisons.

More than 1,000 prisoners are expected to take part in the hunger strike, according to the PPC, which announced that the detainees belong to all Palestinian factions, including Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and the ruling Fatah faction headed by the president of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas.

In contrast, Israel’s Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal to release a Palestinian prisoner who has been on a hunger strike for several months to protest his detention without charge.

This is Khalil Awawdeh, 40, who has been refusing to eat for almost six months, after being placed under administrative detention.

The PPC denounces that Palestinian prisoners have continuously resorted to hunger strikes in protest against their indefinite administrative detention and being subjected to systematic torture, harassment and repression.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



