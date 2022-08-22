New case of police brutality shakes the US | News

Three police officers in Crawford County, Arkansas, in the southern United States, have been suspended and placed under investigation after a video shared on social media shows them beating and holding down a man with excessive force in a parking lot.

According to the police report, a man identified as Randal Worcester, 27, was threatening a store clerk Sunday morning, when confronted by officers, he pushed an officer to the ground and gave him a punched in the back of the head, leading to the arrest seen in the video.

However, in the images they look like the three agents, when immobilizing the suspect, one of them hits him in the head, while another knees him and a third holds him. At a certain moment, one of the uniformed men grabs his head and makes it hit the ground on more than one occasion.

Worcester was arrested and taken to a local hospital. He faces charges of making a terroristic threat, resisting arrest and other assault charges, police said.

The incident occurred around 10:40 a.m. Sunday outside a convenience store in Mulberry, Crawford County. Mulberry is located near Arkansas’s western border with Oklahoma about 150 miles northwest of Little Rock.

Two of the officers are deputies with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the third is an officer with the Mulberry City Police Department, the latter on administrative leave.

The state police investigation was launched at the request of both the sheriff’s office and Crawford County District Attorney Rinda Baker.

I have spoken with Col. Bill Bryant of the Arkansas State Police and the local arrest incident in Crawford County will be investigated pursuant to the video evidence and the request of the prosecuting attorney.

Governor Asa Hutchinson reacted on social media: “I have spoken with Arkansas State Police Colonel Bill Bryant and the local arrest incident in Crawford County will be investigated pursuant to the video evidence and the prosecutor’s request.” .

Once completed, the case file will be forwarded to the Crawford County District Attorney and she will determine whether the law enforcement officers’ use of force was consistent with Arkansas law.





