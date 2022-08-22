Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga takes over as Prime Minister in Mali | News

The transitional president of Mali, Colonel Assimi Goita, appointed this Sunday the current Minister of Territorial Administration and spokesman for the Executive, Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga, as interim prime minister, according to the national television of the African country.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Mali military junta expels UN spokesperson from the country

Maiga replaces the current prime minister (appointed by the military junta in power), Choguel Kokala Maiga, who has been hospitalized since August 10.

With Colonel Abdoulaye Maïga at the head of the Malian government, the first two institutions in the country are, at least temporarily, run by the military. While after the 2020 coup, the colonels promised to entrust the two positions to civilians.

Military government in Mali has appointed minister of territorial administration & govt spokesperson, Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga as interim Prime Minister.

This after prime minister Choguel Maïga’s office said Mr Maiga has been placed on “forced rest” by medics. pic.twitter.com/f4F2R8O4jR

— Samira Sawlani (@samirasawlani)

August 22, 2022

According to a statement read on the official financial channel ORTM, Maiga has been appointed Prime Minister until Choguel Kokala Maiga recovers his health.

Kokala Maiga had entered mandatory rest after 14 months of work and was due to resume work early last week, but was unable to continue due to deteriorating health.

Maiga, 64, a telecommunications engineer, was appointed prime minister after the junta that took power in August 2020 carried out a second coup in May 2021.

Colonel Maiga is not known to have been part of the circle of officers who seized power by force with Colonel Goita in August 2020.

However, he is considered close to the Malian leader and became the voice of the policy of rupture with France and its allies. after a second coup in May 2021 he removed the civilian president and prime minister.

Assimi Maiga, little known in the political environment of Mali, appeared on television at the end of July to demand that French President Emmanuel Macron “definitively abandon his neo-colonial, paternalistic and condescending position”.

Mali is ruled by a military junta that came to power in a coup in 2020 and has promised to hold democratic elections in 2024.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source