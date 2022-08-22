Media: Czech citizens detained in Albania accused of filming a military facility

PRAGUE, August 21 – RIA Novosti. In the Albanian town of Polichan, police on Sunday detained four citizens of the Czech Republic – according to local media, they are accused of photographing a military enterprise, Czech TV reported.

“In Albania, in the area of ​​​​a military enterprise in the city of Polichan, according to local media, four Czechs were detained on Sunday, who reported that they were tourists,” the report says.

In turn, the Czech Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that it had been informed about the incident by the Albanian side and was investigating the details of the incident.

“The diplomatic mission of the Czech Republic is aware of the incident with four citizens of the republic who were detained by the local police in Albania. We are talking about two men and two women. Our diplomatic mission in Albania is in contact with the Albanian police, further circumstances of the detention are currently being clarified. None of the detainees have yet appealed to our diplomatic mission,” spokeswoman for the Czech Foreign Ministry Lenka Do told reporters.

According to Albanian media, two men, who are citizens of the Czech Republic, were first detained, who were photographing a tunnel leading to an underground defense enterprise. Later, about 1.5 kilometers from this place, two Czech citizens were detained, who were waiting for their men. During the inspection, nothing illegal was found in all four detainees. However, all four Czech citizens were transported to the city of Berat, where the Albanian state security authorities are dealing with this incident.

A day earlier, according to foreign agencies, two citizens of the Russian Federation and one citizen of Ukraine were detained in Albania, who allegedly tried to enter the territory of a defense enterprise in the city of Gramsci. All three are suspected of espionage, they themselves said during the arrest that they were tourists.