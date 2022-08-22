Putin: Russia will pursue the policy that meets its interests

MOSCOW, August 22 – RIA Novosti. Russia, as a powerful and independent power, will pursue on the Russia, as a powerful and independent power, will pursue on the world stage only those policies that meet its fundamental interests, because the desire to live according to one’s own will, not allowing external dictates, is part of the genetic code of Russians, President Vladimir Putin said in an address on the occasion of the State Flag Day .

“Russia is a powerful, independent world power. We are firm in pursuing in the international arena only those policies that meet the fundamental interests of the Fatherland,” the head of state said.

He noted that the Russian flag, raised more than three centuries ago on the first Russian warship, remained a symbol of Russia in difficult, difficult periods of its history – under Peter the Great at the stage of the formation of the Russian Empire, on the battlefields of the First World War and in contradictory, difficult times. dramatic changes in the 1990s.

Today, the tricolor has firmly entered the lives of citizens as an integral part of the Russian statehood, a symbol of the unity of the people, their devotion to the Fatherland, their readiness to defend national interests, the president added.

“The national flag symbolizes loyalty to our traditional values, from which we will never deviate – truth and justice, solidarity and mercy, respect for the centuries-old, uninterrupted history of Russia, for the achievements and victories of our ancestors, who bequeathed us to protect and protect the Motherland, never allow external diktat and hegemony,” Putin said.

That is why the desire to live according to one’s own will and to choose one’s own path and follow it has become part of the genetic code of the people of Russia, the head of state noted.

He pointed out that the state flag, like the Banner of Victory, serves to educate the younger generation in the values ​​of patriotism, citizenship, and responsibility for the future of the Motherland. “From the first of September of this year, the school week in all schools of the country will begin with a solemn ceremony of raising the flag and singing the anthem,” the president recalled.

Putin expressed confidence that the flag of Russia will forever remain a sacred symbol for all generations of citizens of the country, “will inspire them to a feat of arms, labor achievements, to conquer new heights in science, culture and sports, and evoke a sense of pride in their homeland.”

“Happy holiday, dear friends! Happy Russian Flag Day!” – added the president.