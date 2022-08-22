World

The Foreign Ministry assessed the possibility of resuming a strategic dialogue with the United States

MOSCOW, August 22 – RIA Novosti. The possibility of resuming a dialogue with the United States on strategic stability, taking into account Washington’s aggressive policy, is not at all obvious in Moscow, said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

“Speculating about the prospects for a strategic dialogue with the United States, especially when the Americans have interrupted it, is a thankless task,” the diplomat said.

“I’ll be frank: the very possibility of its resumption is far from obvious, given the recklessly aggressive policy that Washington is pursuing towards Russia. Naturally, we are monitoring some signals regarding the resumption of dialogue on the subject of strategic offensive arms, but what is behind them is still unclear. And negotiations in general they are not conducted through the media,” the deputy minister emphasized in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper.
According to him, the Russian vision of dialogue with the United States on strat stability has remained unchanged.
“Our idea is to develop a ‘new security equation’ that would take into account all the factors affecting strategic stability. To this end, we are striving to cover the entire spectrum of offensive and defensive, nuclear and non-nuclear weapons with a strategic potential,” Ryabkov concluded.
In the United States told how Russia makes NATO generals “sweat”

