The Foreign Ministry assessed the possibility of resuming a strategic dialogue with the United States

“Speculating about the prospects for a strategic dialogue with the United States, especially when the Americans have interrupted it, is a thankless task,” the diplomat said.

“I’ll be frank: the very possibility of its resumption is far from obvious, given the recklessly aggressive policy that Washington is pursuing towards Russia. Naturally, we are monitoring some signals regarding the resumption of dialogue on the subject of strategic offensive arms, but what is behind them is still unclear. And negotiations in general they are not conducted through the media,” the deputy minister emphasized in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper.