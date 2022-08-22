Czech Prime Minister says Prague will continue to provide military assistance to Kyiv

PRAGUE, August 21 – RIA Novosti. The Czech government intends to continue to actively provide comprehensive military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, Prime Minister Petr Fiala said.

Speaking at an event dedicated to the anniversary of the entry of Soviet troops into Czechoslovakia, Fiala noted that the Czech people “perfectly understand the feelings that the citizens of Ukraine are now experiencing.” “In 1968, the tanks of” friendly “countries interrupted the process of democratic reforms in our country. Therefore, immediately after February 24, we began to provide comprehensive assistance to the Ukrainian people, sending them much-needed medicines and medical equipment, means of transport, as well as military equipment,” – Fiala said.

According to the prime minister, the Cabinet of Ministers of the republic wants to use its current position as the EU presiding country in order to constantly remind other countries of the need for assistance to Ukraine, both long-term and short-term.

“We are negotiating with Kyiv on the post-war renewal of cities and villages in this country. Together with our EU partners, we want to help Ukrainians in the repair of schools and other children’s institutions, hospitals, civilian facilities, everything that people in Ukraine need for a normal life. We will continue to support Kyiv through diplomatic channels and, of course, we will continue deliveries of military equipment,” Fiala said.

The prime minister also recalled that the Czech Republic hosted the largest of all countries, in terms of the number of its own citizens, the number of refugees from Ukraine. According to Fiala, 415,700 Ukrainian refugees have already received visas for a one-year stay in the Czech Republic, which gives them the right to medical and social insurance, employment and education. 105,000 Ukrainian refugees have already received jobs in the republic.