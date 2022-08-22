The media called the goal of the activists who bared their breasts in front of Scholz

BERLIN, August 22 – RIA Novosti. Two activists who bared their breasts during a photo shoot with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz demanded an immediate embargo on Russian gas and “no more money to Putin,” according to a video of the incident published by the German newspaper Welt.

As a RIA Novosti correspondent previously reported, during a photo session with Scholz as part of an open day on Sunday, an incident occurred: under the guise of wanting to be photographed, two girls came out to him, who then bared their breasts and scattered painted banknotes in front of him. A call for an immediate gas embargo (Gas embargo now) was written on the bare chest of the girls. The chancellor’s guards reacted swiftly, surrounding the girls in a tight ring and leading them out of the playground.

Later, Welt published a video of the incident: while the guards were taking the girls away from the site where the photo session took place, one of them shouted: “No more money to Putin!”, “Gas embargo now!”

As previously reported, other security officers at this time collected the bills in a few seconds. The Chancellor remained unperturbed and after a short pause continued the photo shoot.