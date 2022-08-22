World

The media called the goal of the activists who bared their breasts in front of Scholz

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 5 mins ago
1 minute read

BERLIN, August 22 – RIA Novosti. Two activists who bared their breasts during a photo shoot with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz demanded an immediate embargo on Russian gas and “no more money to Putin,” according to a video of the incident published by the German newspaper Welt.
As a RIA Novosti correspondent previously reported, during a photo session with Scholz as part of an open day on Sunday, an incident occurred: under the guise of wanting to be photographed, two girls came out to him, who then bared their breasts and scattered painted banknotes in front of him. A call for an immediate gas embargo (Gas embargo now) was written on the bare chest of the girls. The chancellor’s guards reacted swiftly, surrounding the girls in a tight ring and leading them out of the playground.
Later, Welt published a video of the incident: while the guards were taking the girls away from the site where the photo session took place, one of them shouted: “No more money to Putin!”, “Gas embargo now!”
As previously reported, other security officers at this time collected the bills in a few seconds. The Chancellor remained unperturbed and after a short pause continued the photo shoot.
Yesterday, 19:05

Scholz considers himself a rich man

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked




Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 5 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

In Switzerland, ridiculed as the United States “save” Europe

21 mins ago

French journalist ridicules Europe’s efforts to save energy

37 mins ago

Britons to be rewarded for reducing energy consumption, media reported

57 mins ago

Scholz told Putin that Ukraine would not be accepted into NATO for another 30 years

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.