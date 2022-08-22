World

In Switzerland, ridiculed as the United States “save” Europe

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 3 mins ago
1 minute read

MOSCOW, August 22 – RIA Novosti. Entrepreneurs who sell American gas to Europe are enriched by millions of dollars, writes the Swiss newspaper Blick.
“Traders and energy companies receive up to $200 million in profits from the supply of US natural gas to Europe,” the publication claims, citing Business Insider data.
Over the year, the share of liquefied gas supplies from the US to Europe is said to have increased from 20 to 60 percent. “The US is posing as a savior,” Blick sneers.
At the same time, the publication doubted that the United States was selling gas to Europe out of altruism, noting that “the difference in price (for gas – Ed.) on the two continents is huge.”
August 17, 17:08

FT was skeptical about the future of the largest economies on both sides of the Atlantic

Gazprom predicted this week that gas prices in Europe in winter could break through the bar of $4,000 per 1,000 cubic meters. Now the cost of raw materials on spot exchanges is more than 2.5 thousand dollars.
The export of Russian gas fell after the start of the military operation in Ukraine: supplies through the Nord Stream and through the Ukrainian gas transportation system dropped significantly, and through the Yamal-Europe stopped altogether.
With the start of the Russian special operation to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine, the West stepped up sanctions pressure on Moscow. Many countries have announced the freezing of Russian assets, calls have become louder to abandon energy from Russia. These measures turned out to be problems for Europe and the United States, provoking an increase in food and fuel prices.

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked




Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 3 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

French journalist ridicules Europe’s efforts to save energy

19 mins ago

Britons to be rewarded for reducing energy consumption, media reported

39 mins ago

Scholz told Putin that Ukraine would not be accepted into NATO for another 30 years

55 mins ago

Media: a number of German politicians are in favor of stopping the issuance of visas to Russians

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.