In Switzerland, ridiculed as the United States “save” Europe
MOSCOW, August 22 – RIA Novosti. Entrepreneurs who sell American gas to Europe are enriched by millions of dollars, writes the Swiss newspaper Blick.
“Traders and energy companies receive up to $200 million in profits from the supply of US natural gas to Europe,” the publication claims, citing Business Insider data.
Over the year, the share of liquefied gas supplies from the US to Europe is said to have increased from 20 to 60 percent. “The US is posing as a savior,” Blick sneers.
At the same time, the publication doubted that the United States was selling gas to Europe out of altruism, noting that “the difference in price (for gas – Ed.) on the two continents is huge.”
Gazprom predicted this week that gas prices in Europe in winter could break through the bar of $4,000 per 1,000 cubic meters. Now the cost of raw materials on spot exchanges is more than 2.5 thousand dollars.
The export of Russian gas fell after the start of the military operation in Ukraine: supplies through the Nord Stream and through the Ukrainian gas transportation system dropped significantly, and through the Yamal-Europe stopped altogether.
With the start of the Russian special operation to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine, the West stepped up sanctions pressure on Moscow. Many countries have announced the freezing of Russian assets, calls have become louder to abandon energy from Russia. These measures turned out to be problems for Europe and the United States, provoking an increase in food and fuel prices.
