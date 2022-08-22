French journalist ridicules Europe’s efforts to save energy

MOSCOW, August 22 – RIA Novosti. Boulevard Voltaire columnist Jany Leroy published a satirical article on European politicians and their fight against the energy crisis.

“At the end of the winter of 2023, a touching ceremony takes place in the courtyard of the Elysee Palace. “Temperatures that fell for France” <…> Emmanuel Macron looks at the numbers on the thermometer that the French have abandoned,” he ironically.

As the author writes, “there were colds, sore throats and frostbite,” but France was able to cope with the restrictions “imposed by Putin.” “Glory to the heaters that stayed barely warm! Glory to the thermostats set to 15 degrees!” describes Leroy’s imaginary event.

He also pokes fun at a recent statement by EU Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton, who advised Europeans not to turn on the air conditioner too much in the summer, and in the winter, “perhaps lower the temperature by one, two or three degrees.”

“Revenge is a dish served cold. Gas stove users, as a sign of unity with Ukraine, will refrain from cooking. Raw French fries and live chicken in a pot are on the Sunday menu <…> At a temperature of minus 25 degrees, a Swedish citizen is inflexible. As a sign of solidarity, Zelensky decides not to iron his T-shirts anymore,” the author continues.

The next step will be the arrival of “battery inspectors” at home, Leroy ironically. “One in the kitchen, the other in the living room. When the second comes, a red nose will be highly appreciated. A short-term cough, bronchitis will avoid a fine of 135 euros,” he writes.

As the author recalls, Breton referred to the experience of Japan, which introduced a mandatory temperature reduction in homes after the disaster at the Fukushima-1 nuclear power plant. “Unfortunate comparison. Not a single seismologist claimed that the tsunami was provoked by the Japanese government,” the observer sums up.

With the start of the Russian special operation to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine, the West stepped up sanctions pressure on Moscow. Many countries have announced the freezing of Russian assets, calls have become louder to abandon energy from Russia. These measures turned out to be problems for Europe and the United States, provoking an increase in food and fuel prices.