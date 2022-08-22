Britons to be rewarded for reducing energy consumption, media reported

MOSCOW, August 22 – RIA Novosti. National Grid, the UK’s power grid operator, plans stimulus measures for residents of the country, who will reduce energy consumption during the autumn and winter during the busiest hours, the Daily Express newspaper reported.

According to her, the National Grid wants people to turn off energy-consuming household appliances, such as washing machines and game consoles, during peak hours. It is noted that for this purpose, the company plans to pay up to six pounds for each kilowatt-hour saved to those households that reduce electricity consumption between 17.00 and 20.00. Such a scheme could be implemented by the end of October if it is approved by the energy regulator Ofgem.

“We are developing a new service that will be available to consumers throughout this winter,” said a National Grid spokesperson.

According to the publication, a similar payment scheme was already tested in February and March, when 105,000 customers of Octopus Energy asked to turn off electrical appliances for two hours. Households that reduced their electricity consumption by 30-40% were paid an amount of 22.7 pence for each saved kilowatt-hour, the newspaper notes.