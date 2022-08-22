Media: a number of German politicians are in favor of stopping the issuance of visas to Russians

BERLIN, August 22 – RIA Novosti. A number of opposition politicians in Germany are in favor of stopping the issuance of Schengen visas to Russians, the Bild newspaper reported.

In particular, Dennis Radtke of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) called it “unbearable” that Russians “go on vacation to Europe and spend their money as if nothing had happened.”

“The federal government should not again oppose our European partners: the issuance of tourist visas for Russians should be stopped. It is about sending clear signals to the Russian population,” said Andrea Lindholz, a representative of the “sister” Christian Democratic Party social union (CSU).

Jürgen Hardt, a spokesman for the CDU/CSU faction in the Bundestag, called for visas to be stopped only for those Russians associated with the Russian leadership, saying that the Russian population is not an enemy.

Recently, there have been increasing calls in the West to stop issuing visas and close entry for Russians. Such statements were made by the Prime Ministers of Finland and Estonia Sanna Marin and Kaja Kallas. At the same time, the other day Latvia and Estonia announced the termination of the issuance of visas to Russians. The latter completely forbade entry on already issued documents.

The Russian Foreign Ministry called the idea of ​​stopping the issuance of visas to citizens of the country chauvinist, and the decision of Tallinn – anti-Estonian.