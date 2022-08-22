Japan plans to improve means of intercepting missiles, media reported

TOKYO, August 22 – RIA Novosti. The Japanese Ministry of Defense plans to include in the draft budget for the next fiscal year an item on increasing the ability to intercept hypersonic missiles, in particular, by improving the early warning system and increasing the number of interceptor missiles, the Asahi newspaper writes, citing informed sources.

“If a missile is launched towards Japan from a neighboring country, Japan will detect it on radar, and early warning aircraft stationed at various points in the country will track the missile as it approaches. If a missile should fall in Japan, an interceptor missile installed on destroyers with the Aegis combat information and control system, will destroy it outside the atmosphere, or interceptor missiles on land will intercept it near the ground.

However, in order for this system to be able to intercept hypersonic missiles, it needs to be improved, for which the Japanese Ministry of Defense intends to request funds to improve the capabilities of radars and purchase new early warning aircraft.

“It is also expected to increase the capabilities of the automatic warning and control system to effectively control the two-stage interception system. A request for an increase in the number of interceptor missiles is also expected,” the article says.

Over the weekend, the Yomiuri newspaper reported that the Japanese government is considering increasing the number of long-range cruise missiles in service with the country’s Self-Defense Forces to thousands amid a deteriorating security situation in the Asian region. As expected, the first long-range missiles can be adopted by the Japan Self-Defense Forces as early as 2024, which is two years earlier than the original plans. To this end, the Japanese Ministry of Defense plans to create an investment support system for companies fulfilling defense orders, which will be included in the draft budget for the 2023 fiscal year, which will begin on April 1, 2023.

Earlier, the publication reported that the Japanese government is considering equipping two new warships with the Aegis combat information and control system, which is capable of intercepting air attacks, guided by long-range cruise missiles. It is assumed that the new destroyers will run in the Sea of ​​Japan on an ongoing basis to monitor possible North Korean missile launches.