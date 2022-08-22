Americans compared Ukraine with a “black hole”

MOSCOW, August 22 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the American edition of Newsweek reacted to data on the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine, published by the monitoring system Ukraine Support Tracker.

According to the UST, the United States has pledged $25.2 billion in military assistance to Ukraine. At the same time, new assurances of military assistance to Kyiv from Europe in July “became completely empty”: by August, not a single large EU country “undertook significant new obligations.”

The post elicited an active response from readers in the comments.

“Ukraine was and is just a waste of money, billions and billions. It is, in fact, a black hole with an event horizon from which nothing returns and behind which everything, money, weapons or people, simply disappear,” wrote user HH Victor .

“(US President Joe – ed.) Biden needs to pump money into Ukraine so that the Ukrainians will never give us all the details about his and (Biden’s son – ed.) Hunter crimes in this country,” Willysp said.

“But I thought that the “almighty” Biden really united the entire West in maximum assistance to Ukraine against Russia? And what happens? The West does not give so much! “, – expressed the opinion of Malcolm Tent.

“You have to be extremely naive, believing that all this money goes to Ukraine, as the US government claims. This money feeds our military-industrial complex for the production of new weapons and so on for the US military,” Roger Vincent said.

Russia previously sent a note to all countries, including the United States, due to arms supplies to Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed out that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West is not conducive to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.

