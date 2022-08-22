Russia denounces that Ukraine uses chemical weapons | News

The Russian Ministry of Defense denounced this Saturday that the Ukrainian government authorized the use of chemical weapons against the Russian military and Moscow has evidence of the use of these toxic agents.

“Evidence of chemical terrorism by the kyiv regime will soon be officially sent to the OPCW (Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons) through Russia’s permanent mission,” it said.

“In the context of military defeats in Donbas and other regions, the (Volomir) Zelensky regime authorized terrorist acts with the use of chemical poisons against Russian military personnel and civilians,” the military department said.

According to the agency, on July 31, the Russian soldiers who were carrying out tasks in the area of ​​the village of Vasilievka, Zaporizhia region, were transferred to a military hospital with signs of serious poisoning.

In a statement, the agency explained that specialists from the Military Medicine Research and Testing Institute of the Ministry of Defense established the causes of the poisoning.

In this regard, they carried out an additional analysis that unequivocally confirmed the presence of botulinum toxin type B, an organic poison of artificial origin, extremely dangerous and prohibited by the Chemical Weapons Convention.

From the Ministry they assure that they are preparing the documents that confirm the act of chemical terrorism by Ukraine that in the near future will be sent to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

Earlier, Moscow publicly released documents that the Russian military had recovered from several laboratories in Ukraine, suggesting that it was working there on compounds and pathogens that could be used, among other things, in biological weapons.

