UN condemns terrorist attack on hotel in Somalia | News

UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Saturday condemned the terrorist attack on the Hayat Hotel in Mogadishu, attributed to the jihadist group Al Shabab, which left more than 20 dead and around 40 wounded.

Through a statement, Guterres expressed his condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the Government and people of Somalia, adding that he wishes a speedy recovery for the injured.

The UN leader reiterated the commitment of the multilateral organization in the fight against terrorism in Somalia and on its path to peace.

The extremist group Al Shabab, affiliated with Al Qaeda for a decade, claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement, saying that its fighters committed suicide in the assault on the hotel.

The jihadists forced their way into the hotel building on Friday night, shooting randomly at civilians inside the hotel, killing the owner and other businessmen.

