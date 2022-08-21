Severe floods leave more than 50 dead in India | News

At least 50 people have died and dozens are missing after flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains in northern India over the past three days, local authorities reported on Sunday.

The rains inundated hundreds of villages, swept away mud houses, flooded roads and destroyed bridges in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Odisha states.

The deaths occurred in several districts of the state of Himachal Pradesh, a mountainous region in the north of the country, after hours of incessant rainfall, the director of the regional Disaster Management Department, Sudesh Kumar Mokhta, told the press.

The Indian Meteorological Department predicted that heavy to very heavy rains would continue to fall in the region for the next two days.

The rains overwhelmed hundreds of villages, leveling homes and stranding residents as rescue teams scrambled to evacuate survivors.

An official government statement said that landslides and flooding in the Himalayan state of Himachal Pradesh over the past three days have killed at least 36 people.

Hundreds were sheltering in relief camps after being displaced from their flooded homes.

In the neighboring state of Uttarakhand, a series of downpours on Saturday left four dead and 13 missing as rivers burst their banks and swept away some houses.

In Odisha, at least six people have died amid ongoing torrential rains. The state has so far evacuated 120,000 people from the affected areas.

In Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district, five people were swept away by floodwaters from the swollen Nalkari River on Saturday. Four bodies have been recovered so far, said Madhvi Mishra, a district official in Ramgarh.

Devastating floods devastate several villages in eastern Afghanistan

In Afghanistan, devastating floods devastated several towns in the east of the country, where the population and the Taliban government are making efforts to care for those affected and count the victims of the catastrophe with limited resources.

Images released this Sunday by the Afghan state agency Bakhtar revealed communities swept by mudflows, caused by the rains of the last few hours, which according to preliminary data have caused a still imprecise number of victims.

