Prime Minister of Japan tests positive for Covid-19 | News

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing him to cancel a planned trip to Tunisia to attend a key conference on African development, the Cabinet Secretariat said on Sunday.

Kishida developed symptoms such as low-grade fever and cough on Saturday night. The result of a PCR test to which the prime minister underwent this Sunday confirmed his contagion with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, according to the same source.

The prime minister was scheduled to resume work on Monday, August 22, after spending a week on summer vacation with his family.

Kishida, who is in his official residence to recover from the disease, is able to continue with his duties and will participate via telematics in the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD).

The eighth TICAD and the first since 2019 is being co-sponsored by the United Nations, the World Bank and the African Union Commission.

Among the discussion on measures to boost development, the meeting will seek ways to help the continent face the Covid-19 pandemic.

