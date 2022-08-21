Starts strike in the most important port of the United Kingdom | News

About two thousand workers at the port of Felixstowe, the most important in the United Kingdom, began an eight-day strike on Sunday to demand wage increases in the face of rising inflation affecting the European continent.

In this regard, the leader of the Unite union, Bobby Morton, stated that the strike “will cause enormous disruption and generate a great shock throughout the UK supply chain, but this conflict is entirely the company’s doing”.

Despite the 7 percent salary increase announced by the operator of the port located by the North Sea, Hutchison Ports, union leaders believe that the proposal is not enough to overcome the high levels of inflation.

In this sense, the inflation rate reached 10.1 percent year-on-year last July, while forecasts suggest that it could exceed 13 percent for the month of October.

For her part, the general secretary of Unite, Sharon Graham, specified that the port facility of “Felixstowe is very profitable. The latest figures show that in 2020 it made profits of 61 million pounds.”

The latest figures show in 2020 Felixstowe docks made £61m in profits. Its parent company is so wealthy that, in the same year, it handed out £99m to shareholders. They can well afford to give a decent pay raise & Unite will back workers until they get the pay they deserve. pic.twitter.com/hBDegISQND

— Sharon Graham (@UniteSharon)

August 21, 2022

Accordingly, the leader added that the parent company “is so rich that the same year it distributed 99 million pounds sterling to its shareholders. They can therefore give the Felixstowe workers a proper raise in wages.”

According to national sources, the strike, which is the first to occur since 1989, joins the most recent demonstrations by railway workers, as well as urban bus carriers in London.





