Piskarev: West spreads fakes about Russian authorities in Donbass

MOSCOW, August 20 – RIA Novosti. The West seeks to consolidate the opinion in the DPR and LPR that the Russian authorities are not worthy of trust, said Vasily Piskarev, head of the State Duma commission to investigate the facts of foreign interference in Russia’s internal affairs.
“In addition to maintaining a negative agenda in the media space on the eve of the September elections, spreading fakes about election fraud in our country, Western provocateurs seek to consolidate the long-term opinion in the LPR and DPR that the Russian authorities are not worthy of trust,” wrote Piskarev in his Telegram channel.
He also noted that the spread of fakes about last year’s elections in the Russian Federation is an example of the propaganda activities of the US Agency for Global Media. “Today, the spread of fakes about the elections held in Russia a year ago is a typical example of the coordinated propaganda activities of the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM), a pool of unwanted NGOs, including Latvian ones, and foreign media agents,” the Russian parliamentarian added.
August 19, 15:36

The Telegraph: Western aid to Ukraine dried up at a decisive moment

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked




