Death toll in road accident in southeastern Turkey rises to 19

ANKARA, August 20 – RIA Novosti. The death toll in an accident in Turkish Mardin has risen to 19, the condition of six people out of 26 injured is serious, reported Minister of Health of the country Fahrettin Koca.
Previously, Koca reported 16 dead and 29 injured.
“Unfortunately, the number of people killed in the accident that occurred with the entry of a truck into the crowd in Derik, has increased to 19 people. 26 people were injured, six of them in serious condition,” the minister wrote on Twitter.
Three major accidents with victims occurred on Saturday in Turkey. In the province of Gaziantep, 16 people were killed, 21 were injured. Two journalists were among the dead. The accident also occurred in Rize, where at least 25 tourists were injured on their way from Trabzon to Istanbul.
