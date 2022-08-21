World
Death toll in road accident in southeastern Turkey rises to 19
Previously, Koca reported 16 dead and 29 injured.
“Unfortunately, the number of people killed in the accident that occurred with the entry of a truck into the crowd in Derik, has increased to 19 people. 26 people were injured, six of them in serious condition,” the minister wrote on Twitter.
Three major accidents with victims occurred on Saturday in Turkey. In the province of Gaziantep, 16 people were killed, 21 were injured. Two journalists were among the dead. The accident also occurred in Rize, where at least 25 tourists were injured on their way from Trabzon to Istanbul.
August 13, 21:50Tourism
In Abkhazia, a Russian tourist was injured in an accident
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked