The coffin with the body of the ex-president of Angola was returned to his homeland, media write

MOSCOW, August 20 – RIA Novosti. The remains of former Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos have been returned to their homeland from Spain, France Presse reports.

The body of José Eduardo dos Santos, who died in Spain last month, was flown to Luanda on Saturday, ending weeks of disputes over the repatriation of the ex-president’s remains. France Presse correspondents on the scene said the plane with the remains landed in the Angolan capital. arriving from Barcelona in the evening,” the agency reports.

It is noted that several dozen people gathered at the Luanda airport to meet the coffin with the remains of dos Santos, including some of his children and the widow Ana Paula.

On Wednesday, a court in Barcelona ruled that dos Santos’ remains must be handed over to his widow to be returned to her homeland for burial. Earlier, forensic experts said that dos Santos died of natural causes.

Dos Santos died in a hospital in Barcelona on July 8 at the age of 79. It was reported that he spent the last days in an artificial coma after cardiac arrest. His daughter Chise (Velvichia) dos Santos blamed his ex-wife Ana Paula and his personal doctor for the murder of the ex-president. The dos Santos family’s statement also spoke of pressure from the Angolan government to repatriate the remains as soon as possible for their burial in their homeland. Meanwhile, according to Chise dos Santos, her father wanted to be buried in Barcelona, ​​where he has lived since 2019.

A graduate of the Azerbaijan Institute of Oil and Chemistry (USSR), dos Santos led Angola for 38 years, since 1979. He concentrated his main efforts on a peaceful settlement in a country where a civil war was going on with the intervention of the USSR, Cuba, the USA and South Africa. The war lasted until 2002, when the leader of the UNITA opposition movement, Jonas Savimbi, was killed.

Dos Santos resigned from the presidency in September 2017, refusing to participate in the next elections. He was the second longest-serving head of state in the world (not counting the monarchs of Great Britain and Thailand) after the President of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo. The latter headed his country only a month and a half earlier than dos Santos.