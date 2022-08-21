Media: relations between the United States and Israel threatens a crisis due to negotiations on the JCPOA

WASHINGTON, August 21 – RIA Novosti. Relations between the United States and its main ally in the Middle East – Israel – are experiencing a period of tension amid progress in negotiations to restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program, Axios reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

According to them, Israel actively opposes the restoration of the nuclear deal. The progress made in recent weeks in the negotiations on this issue, make the Israelis worry that the US could make concessions to Tehran that are not in the interests of the Jewish state, writes Axios.

For their part, White House officials have held a series of talks with their Israeli counterparts over the past week to reassure them that no new concessions have been made to Iran. Moreover, Washington still does not consider the restoration of the deal on the Iranian nuclear program inevitable, expressing only cautious optimism about the interim results of the negotiations in Vienna.

“The deal is probably closer than it was two weeks ago, but the outcome of the negotiations is still uncertain as the differences remain. One way or another, the result does not look guaranteed,” the White House representative shared his concerns on condition of anonymity.

Iran on Monday sent the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, its response on the proposed text of the draft agreement on the restoration of the Iranian nuclear deal, and also expressed its opinion on “remaining issues” in the negotiations. The EU called Iran’s response to the nuclear deal proposal constructive and said it was consulting with the United States on further steps.

On Friday, CNN, citing a senior US official, reported that Iran, as part of nuclear deal talks, dropped its demand to remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) from the list of terrorist organizations in the United States.

August 19, 17:30 Media: nuclear deal with Iran provides for a fine for the US in case of withdrawal

Earlier, Russia’s permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said that an agreement on the restoration of the JCPOA could be reached “literally in the coming days.”

In 2015, the United Kingdom, Germany, China, Russia, the United States, France and Iran concluded a nuclear deal – the JCPOA on the Iranian nuclear program, which involved the lifting of sanctions in exchange for limiting Iran’s nuclear program. In May 2018, the United States under Donald Trump withdrew from the JCPOA and reinstated sanctions against Tehran. In response, Iran announced a phased reduction in its obligations under the agreement, waiving restrictions on nuclear research, centrifuges and the level of uranium enrichment.

Negotiations were held in Vienna to renew the JCPOA and lift Washington’s sanctions against Tehran. In December 2021, the parties reached an agreement on two draft agreements, in which the European side included the positions of Iran. Iranian spokesman Bagheri Kyani said the talks were going well, but US State Department spokesman Ned Price assessed the progress in Vienna as modest, urging Tehran to take the issue seriously. With the return of the parties to their capitals at the end of March, the negotiations were suspended. The Iranian Foreign Ministry blamed the US administration for this. The next round of negotiations on the JCPOA took place in Doha on June 29-30.