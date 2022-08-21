The embassy commented on reports of the detention of Russians in Albania

BELGRADE, August 21 – RIA Novosti. The Albanian authorities have not yet informed the Russian embassy about the detention of the Russians allegedly while trying to enter the arms factory in the city of Gramsci, RIA Novosti was told in the diplomatic mission.

Plant manager Lorenz Zani previously told Albanian Daily news that three people tried to approach the facility but were spotted by the military, followed by a clash in which two soldiers were injured after one of the foreigners used a spray.

“The local authorities did not bring such information to the embassy and the consul. We see information about the alleged incident only in the Albanian media,” the embassy told RIA Novosti.

According to Albanian Daily news, the detainees – two men and one woman – are in the police station of the Elbasan region. The local prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation involving the anti-terrorist unit and intelligence agencies.

As, in turn, reports Reuters with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Albania, two Russians and one Ukrainian were allegedly detained. The names of the Russians are called Albanian Daily news – according to him, this is 33-year-old Svetlana Timofeeva and 23-year-old Mikhail Zorin.

According to the department, one of the Russians, presumably, entered the territory of the plant and tried to take photographs.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said the three detainees are “suspected of spying.”