World

Death toll rises to 23 after rains in Qinghai, China | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 3 mins ago
1 minute read

The authorities of the Chinese province of Qinghai (northwest) reported this Friday that the death toll increased to 23, as a result of the heavy rains that affect the town and have generated floods in Datong County.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Russian and Chinese presidents to attend upcoming G20 summit

In the last report, until 8:00 p.m. (local time), they also indicated that there are eight people who remain missing.

For its part, the emergency response office has reiterated that more than 6,000 people were affected by the consequences of the heavy rains, while some 1,500 were transferred to temporary shelters in two local schools.

The authorities guaranteed that the search and rescue efforts will continue to find the people reported as missing.

On Wednesday night, heavy rains were recorded in Datong and subsequently caused flash floods and landslides, damaging several villages in the area.

After the events, the Ministry of Emergency Management sent a team to Qinghai to help the population and contribute to the rescue efforts.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source




Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 3 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

The speaker of the Hungarian parliament told what they want to turn the EU into

7 mins ago

In Somalia eliminated the militants who staged a siege of the hotel, media reported

25 mins ago

Media: the US is facing an energy crisis due to problems with gas

42 mins ago

Ukrainians are fleeing hunger in Europe

59 mins ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.