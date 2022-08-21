Death toll rises to 23 after rains in Qinghai, China | News

The authorities of the Chinese province of Qinghai (northwest) reported this Friday that the death toll increased to 23, as a result of the heavy rains that affect the town and have generated floods in Datong County.

In the last report, until 8:00 p.m. (local time), they also indicated that there are eight people who remain missing.

For its part, the emergency response office has reiterated that more than 6,000 people were affected by the consequences of the heavy rains, while some 1,500 were transferred to temporary shelters in two local schools.

The authorities guaranteed that the search and rescue efforts will continue to find the people reported as missing.

On Wednesday night, heavy rains were recorded in Datong and subsequently caused flash floods and landslides, damaging several villages in the area.

After the events, the Ministry of Emergency Management sent a team to Qinghai to help the population and contribute to the rescue efforts.

