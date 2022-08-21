World
The speaker of the Hungarian parliament told what they want to turn the EU into
BUDAPEST, August 21 – RIA Novosti. Private global corporations intend to turn the European Union into a “United States of Europe” without sovereignty, Hungarian Parliament Speaker Laszlo Köver said.
“Private global corporations, usually located outside Europe, want to turn the European Union into a United States of Europe, into a federation, and even rather an empire, in which all the current EU nation states – including Slovakia and Hungary – would completely lose self-determination and freedom of action” , – said Koever, speaking at the opening of the festival of Hungarian folk art in the Slovak city of Željezovce, where half the population is ethnic Hungarians.
According to him, this is aimed at ensuring that private corporations “permanently and exclusively” acquire the material and spiritual resources of member states.
“Therefore, today and in the coming years, the peoples of the Carpathian Basin will either conquer the future together or lose their countries, states and identities, everything that they have acquired in the past,” Köver added.
The politician stressed that against the “financial power of globalism” for national states, the “weapon of self-defense” is “the retaining and creative force inherent in national identity.”
Earlier, Koever called the masterminds of the “cancellation culture” “spiritual killers” and said that, hiding behind words about democracy and human rights, they deprive society of freedom, faith, culture and traditions.
