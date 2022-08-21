World

The speaker of the Hungarian parliament told what they want to turn the EU into

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 7 mins ago
1 minute read

BUDAPEST, August 21 – RIA Novosti. Private global corporations intend to turn the European Union into a “United States of Europe” without sovereignty, Hungarian Parliament Speaker Laszlo Köver said.
“Private global corporations, usually located outside Europe, want to turn the European Union into a United States of Europe, into a federation, and even rather an empire, in which all the current EU nation states – including Slovakia and Hungary – would completely lose self-determination and freedom of action” , – said Koever, speaking at the opening of the festival of Hungarian folk art in the Slovak city of Željezovce, where half the population is ethnic Hungarians.
According to him, this is aimed at ensuring that private corporations “permanently and exclusively” acquire the material and spiritual resources of member states.
“Therefore, today and in the coming years, the peoples of the Carpathian Basin will either conquer the future together or lose their countries, states and identities, everything that they have acquired in the past,” Köver added.
The politician stressed that against the “financial power of globalism” for national states, the “weapon of self-defense” is “the retaining and creative force inherent in national identity.”
Earlier, Koever called the masterminds of the “cancellation culture” “spiritual killers” and said that, hiding behind words about democracy and human rights, they deprive society of freedom, faith, culture and traditions.
July 19, 05:17

In Germany, explained how the EU is approaching its collapse

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked




Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 7 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Death toll rises to 23 after rains in Qinghai, China | News

3 mins ago

In Somalia eliminated the militants who staged a siege of the hotel, media reported

25 mins ago

Media: the US is facing an energy crisis due to problems with gas

42 mins ago

Ukrainians are fleeing hunger in Europe

59 mins ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.