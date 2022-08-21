In Somalia eliminated the militants who staged a siege of the hotel, media reported

MOSCOW, August 21 – RIA Novosti. Somali forces have eliminated al-Shabaab militants who laid siege to a hotel in the country’s capital Mogadishu, AFP reported, citing a commander from the country’s security forces.

“The security forces have stopped the siege and the militants are dead, for the last hour we have not heard a single shot from the building,” the agency quoted the commander as saying.

Earlier, the Somali Guardian reported that the death toll in the attack by Al-Shabaab militants on the Hayat hotel in Somalia rose to 40, more than 70 were injured.

Previously, Goobjoog wrote about three explosions in the hotel area and shooting. Later, local media reported that a firefight between security forces and al-Shabab militants was taking place on the territory of the hotel. On Saturday morning, a meeting of the Somali parliament was canceled, a number of prominent politicians, including members of parliament, were in the hotel, and loud explosions were heard in the city.

The radical Islamist group “Al-Shabab” (“Young Mujahideen Movement”), based in Somalia, has close ties with the international terrorist organization “Al-Qaeda”*. It wages an armed struggle against the central government of Somalia and obstructs the humanitarian activities of the UN. The United States is carrying out regular strikes on Al-Shabaab positions.

*Terrorist organization, banned in Russia.