MOSCOW, August 21 – RIA Novosti. The United States faces an energy crisis in 2022 due to a backlog in gas production and storage, warns Business Insider.

The total volume of gas production in the domestic market, as noted in the publication, for the week decreased by 28 million cubic meters per day from a peak level of 2.76 billion cubic meters.

At the moment, gas reserves in the United States are 10 percent below the traditional level. This state of affairs is due to hot weather, due to which it is necessary to spend energy on cooling the air in the premises.

At the same time, buyers in Europe are willing to pay seven times more for natural gas than it costs in the United States. Buyers in Asia have also increased gas purchases in anticipation of massive demand from Europe, which is looking for alternative sources. Meanwhile, only two and a half months remain before the start of the heating season in the United States, the newspaper notes.

Earlier, American Thinker published an article stating that the decisions of the administration of US President Joe Biden are leading the country to an economic and social catastrophe, which makes the head of state a traitor.