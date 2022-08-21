Ukrainians are fleeing hunger in Europe

MOSCOW, August 21 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian refugees who arrived in Spain are forced to return to their homeland due to economic problems, the newspaper L’Indépendant reports.

As the newspaper notes, about 125 thousand Ukrainians arrived in Spain, while adaptation “sometimes” can turn out to be “a difficult task.” “After all, on the other side of the Pyrenees, many Ukrainian refugees prefer to return home. This is due to low wages and the cost of living, which, according to them, is too high,” writes L’Indépendant.

So, in Granada, about 100 families of Ukrainians are planning to leave for their homeland for economic reasons.

“They are starving. The administration seems to be oblivious to the plight of these refugee families,” the Padrina Foundation, which helps more than 1,800 families, said in a statement.

The newspaper also cites the testimony of 42-year-old Ukrainian Yuri Blazhenets, who is now forced to “flee from inflation and poverty in Spain.” “I can’t live here, I only work to pay for housing and food,” the man complained.

Difficulties with the content of Ukrainian immigrants arise not only at home, but also in European countries. Thus, the president of the Accueil Familles du Monde association, Claudine Charriera, said that finding a French family that would agree to host refugees is becoming increasingly difficult due to growing spending and a lack of financial support from the state. In Italy, according to refugees, they are driven out of their places of residence.

As of August 9, more than 10.5 million people have crossed Ukraine’s borders since February 24, according to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.