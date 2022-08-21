WHO recommends two monoclonal antibodies against Ebola | News

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommended this Friday the use of two monoclonal antibodies as a treatment against Ebola, stating that both have shown benefits in clinical trials.

The entity specified that the drugs Inmazeb and Ebanga use monoclonal antibodies obtained in the laboratory, similar to the natural ones used in the fight against the disease, whose mortality ranges between 60 and 80 percent.

“Advances in supportive care and therapeutics in the last decade have revolutionized Ebola treatment. The disease used to be perceived as almost certain death. However, that is no longer the case,” said Robert Fowler, co-chair of the WHO guideline development group.

According to the entity, both must be applied once the diagnosis of the infection is confirmed, and they are suitable for use in patients of all ages, including pregnant and lactating women, children and newborn babies of mothers with the disease.

For her part, the head of the clinical management unit of the WHO Health Emergencies program, Dr. Janet Díaz, stated that the drugs offer “benefits throughout the course of the disease, but the risk of dying if you take it soon and you treat it is lower”.

The head of the WHO clinical team explained that work must be done to guarantee access routes for countries to obtain the compounds, “they are currently available in the Congo, but more work is needed to improve affordability.”

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



