The Federation Council called the condition for reducing tensions between Russia and NATO

MOSCOW, August 21 – RIA Novosti. Tensions between Russia and NATO will begin to decrease as soon as the alliance shows a desire to hear Moscow’s arguments on security issues, Vladimir Dzhabarov, first deputy head of the international committee of the Federation Council, said.
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that three MiG-31s ​​with Kinzhal missiles had been deployed to the Kaliningrad region. As part of the strategic deterrence, they will be on combat duty around the clock. Polish Deputy Defense Minister Wojciech Skurkiewicz threatened NATO with a response.
“We will do everything to ensure our security. At the same time, as soon as you show a desire to hear our arguments on Russian security issues, I think tensions in Russia-NATO relations will begin to decrease,” Dzhabarov wrote in his Telegram channel.
He stressed that it was not Russia that “started all this.” According to the senator, the Russian Federation repeatedly warned NATO not to cross “red lines”, but the alliance did not want to hear anything.
The missile of the Kinzhal hypersonic complex, according to the developers, is guaranteed to overcome all existing air and missile defense systems, delivering nuclear and conventional warheads to a distance of up to 2,000 kilometers.
Poland threatened Russia with NATO to deploy “Daggers” near Kaliningrad

