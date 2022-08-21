Fires leave more than 700,000 hectares burned in EU countries | News

The European Forest Fire Information System (Effis) indicated this Friday that more than 700,000 hectares of forest in countries of the European Union (EU) were burned by forest fires in 2022, being a historical record since records began to be kept. .

CMIO.org in sequence:

Portugal declares alert to the risk of fires in the coming days

So far, among the countries most affected by the disasters are Spain with 283,000 devastated hectares; Romania with 150,735 hectares; Portugal with 86,631; France with 62,102; and Italy with 42,835 hectares affected.

According to the European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic, the EU is going through a critical summer season. “So far this year, more than 700,000 hectares have been burned, the highest value at this time of year since 2006.”

In parallel, the Joint Research Center of the European Commission specified that, among the main factors triggering this situation, is climate change, which increases the risk and severity of forest fires.

He added that some of these disasters were fueled by the heat waves that have affected the region in this period, with a drought that has been considered by experts as the worst in 500 years.

Authorities also reported that the number of fires has increased in recent years, with more than 2,300 claims occurring through mid-August, a figure that far exceeds the average of 1,349 fires that occurred in the 2006-2021 period.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source