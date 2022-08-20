US records more than 14,100 cases of monkeypox | News

The Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC, for its acronym in English) of the United States (USA) reported that, until Thursday, they registered 14,115 cases of monkeypox.

According to their data, the highest number of confirmed infections were reported in the state of New York (northeast), with 2,744 cases; followed by California with 2,663, and Florida with 1,372.

The US continues to rank first in the world in cases of monkeypox, followed by Spain and Germany, according to figures from the authorities.

At the beginning of August, the US government declared a state of national health emergency in the face of the more than 7,000 infections that, at that time, had been reported in the country. However, the administration of President Joe Biden has been criticized for its response to the monkeypox outbreak.

For its part, the Department of Health indicated that, starting next week, it plans to make some 1.8 million new doses available to state administrations, within the framework of its vaccination plan against monkeypox.





