Gazprom will stop gas supply by Nord Stream for three days | News

The Russian gas company Gazprom announced that it will suspend supply through the Nord Stream gas pipeline for three days due to a repair of the gas compression unit that is still in operation.

“On August 31, 2022, the only working Trent 60 gas compressor unit will be shut down for three days for maintenance and scheduled preventive work. A set of routine maintenance will be carried out in accordance with the current maintenance contract in conjunction with specialists from Siemens,” Gazprom said in a statement published on Friday.

The Russian hydrocarbons company added in the document that upon completion of the work, if no faults are detected in the operation of the unit, the gas supply will be resumed at a volume of 33 million cubic meters per day.

Local media emphasize that, after this statement, the price of gas in Europe, according to the London ICE Stock Exchange indices, shot up more than five percent and for the first time since the beginning of March it exceeded 2,700 dollars per 1,000 cubic meters of hydrocarbon.

This pipeline, which supplies gas from Russia to Europe, has been used at around 20% of its maximum capacity since July 27 due to the shutdown of two gas turbines.

One of these was built by the Canadian company Siemens Energy and had been sent to Montreal to be repaired, but due to the sanctions of the northern country against Russia, the company refused to return the turbine ready for use to Germany.

After several orders from Berlin to Ottawa, Siemens Energy decided to return the turbine they retained to Gazprom.

At the end of last July, the Russian company announced the forced closure of another gas turbine engine at the station located in Portovaya, so that, after this, only one turbine is in working order.

The repair will be done in correspondence with the technical manual that indicates that every 1000 hours it is necessary to carry out maintenance that includes inspection and repair of the casing, of the oil and air supply systems.

In addition, the elimination of combustion gases due to leaks, cleaning of connections and elimination of causes of leaks will be carried out. The operation of the safety valves will be checked and the air quantity controls will be adjusted.

