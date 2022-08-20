Thousands of rail workers are paralyzed in the United Kingdom | News

More than 40,000 UK rail workers will take part in a strike this Saturday demanding better pay and protesting job cuts.

British railway workers go on strike over high cost of living

It is estimated that only 20 percent of rail services will serve between 06:30 and 17:30, but some routes in the interior of the country will not have any service.

The day of protests joins the one carried out last Thursday by the railway workers and the one carried out on Friday by the workers of the London Underground, which affected several lines of the capital’s subway.

The railway strike is supported by the RMT union employed in 14 railway companies, the TSSA union employed in seven companies in the sector and the Unite, a union that represents various sectors, such as transport and construction.

From the Railway and Maritime Transport Union (RMT, for its acronym in English) they assured that the measure of force responds to the “dead point” in which the negotiations with the bosses are found.

Faced with this situation, the union representatives warned that the protests will continue until the government satisfies their contractual and labor demands.

Likewise, RTM accuses the British Government of pressuring transport companies so that they do not offer better working conditions to their workers.

Protest organizers estimate that of the 20,000 transport services they offer daily, only about 4,300 will operate across the UK.

According to the unions, the Government requires railway companies not to offer salary increases of more than two percent, despite the fact that inflation in the European country exceeds ten percent.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



