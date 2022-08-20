At least 16 dead leaves attack on a hotel in Somalia | News

At least 16 people were killed and ten others were injured in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, after militants from the terrorist group Al Shabab, linked to the Al-Qaeda network, stormed a hotel this Friday night, he told the press Somali police spokesman Abdifatah Duudushe.

The attack began this Friday night and lasted about 15 hours, after members of the Somali extremist group forcibly entered the building of the building, frequented by politicians and government officials, and randomly shot civilians who were in the..

Somali security forces engaged in an exchange of fire with the militants, regained control of the hotel and rescued the hostages. The area where the hotel is located has been cordoned off.

Explosions and siege in a hotel in the capital of Somalia. A group of armed men carried out an attack with a car bomb and firearms against the popular Hayat hotel in Mogadishu this Friday night. pic.twitter.com/A74zXaTvuk

August 20, 2022

Mohamed Abdirahman Jama, an official at a Mogadishu hospital, said the hospital was treating at least 40 people wounded in the hotel assault and in another mortar attack in another area of ​​the capital.

Regarding this latest news, this Saturday, another attack left 20 injured, including children, by a salvo of mortar shells, which hit the Hamar Jajab neighborhood, located in front of the sea.

Regarding the attack on the Hayat hotel, the extremists used two car bombs that exploded at the entrance of the place and then began the incursion into the compound by opening fire. The al-Shabab group, linked to Al-Qaeda, claimed responsibility.

Somalia terror attack survivor: Abdirisak Mohamed says he has narrowly escaped the gunmen behind the Hayat hotel attack by running from them. Mohamed says Al Shabab attackers threw grenades at him as the militants were on their way into the hotel building in Mogadishu. pic.twitter.com/EgPwf8dSi3

August 20, 2022

The blasts sent huge plumes of smoke over a busy intersection on Friday night, and the sounds of gunfire were still being heard in the Somali capital early Saturday morning.

The biggest attack is reported in Mogadishu since the country’s new president, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, was elected in May.

The Hayat Hotel is a popular spot with legislators and other government officials. There was no information that any of them were caught up in the siege. Among the deceased are the owner of the hotel and other businessmen.

These attacks come after the United States announced on Wednesday that it had killed 13 al-Shabab militants who were fighting against Somali regular forces around Teedaan, some 300 km north of Mogadishu, in an air assault.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



