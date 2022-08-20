Double crash in southern Türkiye leaves 16 dead | News

At least 16 people died and another 22 were injured after a double accident recorded on a road near the Turkish city of Gaziantep, in the south of Türkiye, reported the governor of the region, Davut Gül.

A bus, a rescue team and an ambulance were involved in the road incident, in an accident that occurred in two phases.

In a first accident, several paramedics were treating the passengers of a minibus that left a road and was in a ditch, when a passenger bus came from behind and hit the rescuers present.

According to the Turkish news agency DHA, an ambulance, a fire truck and a vehicle belonging to a team of journalists were hit by the larger machine.

Among the deceased are three firefighters, four medical rescuers and two journalists. The other fatal victims were traveling on the bus.

Justice Minister Bekir Bozdağ stated that the Nizip Prosecutor General’s Office has launched the judicial investigation into the traffic accident in which 16 people lost their lives in Gaziantep.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed his condolences to the families of the victims of the traffic accident in Gaziantep and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

In his post on his social media account, Erdogan said: “The traffic accident that happened on the Gaziantep-Nizip highway broke our hearts.”

“I wish God’s mercy for our citizens who lost their lives in the accident, and I wish the injured a speedy recovery… We send our condolences.”





