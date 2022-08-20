World

Law enforcement officers neutralized a man who broke into the mayor's office of the Armenian Masis

YEREVAN, August 19 – RIA Novosti. Law enforcement officers managed to neutralize an armed man who broke into the mayor’s office of the city of Masis, 15 kilometers from Yerevan, vice-mayor of the city Norayr Hakobyan told Sputnik Armenia.
“Law enforcement officers managed to neutralize the attacker … However, he remains in the city hall building,” the vice-mayor’s agency quotes.
Earlier, the online edition 168.am reported that a man with a grenade entered the city hall, he threw it from the city hall building and fired indiscriminately. According to one of the employees of the mayor’s office, the head of the city, David Hambardzumyan, was on vacation until today and was not in the building of the mayor’s office at the time of the incident.
The vice-mayor of the city, Norayr Hakobyan, told Sputnik Armenia that the citizen who broke into the city hall was allegedly drunk.
Armenia initiates new movement demanding Pashinyan's resignation

